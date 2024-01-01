20 Uzbekistan soms to Mexican pesos

Convert UZS to MXN at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Mex$0.001547 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
UZS to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MXN
1 UZS to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00160.0016
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00150.0015
Change0.35%5.58%
1 UZS to MXN stats

The performance of UZS to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0016 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for UZS to MXN was 0.35.

The performance of UZS to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for UZS to MXN was 5.58.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Mexican Peso
1 UZS0.00155 MXN
5 UZS0.00773 MXN
10 UZS0.01547 MXN
20 UZS0.03093 MXN
50 UZS0.07733 MXN
100 UZS0.15466 MXN
250 UZS0.38666 MXN
500 UZS0.77331 MXN
1000 UZS1.54662 MXN
2000 UZS3.09324 MXN
5000 UZS7.73310 MXN
10000 UZS15.46620 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 MXN646.57000 UZS
5 MXN3,232.85000 UZS
10 MXN6,465.70000 UZS
20 MXN12,931.40000 UZS
50 MXN32,328.50000 UZS
100 MXN64,657.00000 UZS
250 MXN161,642.50000 UZS
500 MXN323,285.00000 UZS
1000 MXN646,570.00000 UZS
2000 MXN1,293,140.00000 UZS
5000 MXN3,232,850.00000 UZS
10000 MXN6,465,700.00000 UZS