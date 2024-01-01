Uzbekistan soms to South Korean wons today

Convert UZS to KRW at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₩0.1075 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
UZS to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KRW
1 UZS to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10750.1103
Low0.10300.1030
Average0.10540.1061
Change3.40%-2.11%
1 UZS to KRW stats

The performance of UZS to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1075 and a 30 day low of 0.1030. This means the 30 day average was 0.1054. The change for UZS to KRW was 3.40.

The performance of UZS to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1103 and a 90 day low of 0.1030. This means the 90 day average was 0.1061. The change for UZS to KRW was -2.11.

Top currencies

1 EUR10.8341.08291.0041.51.6320.93721.46
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0681.7971.9561.12325.72
1 USD0.9240.771184.081.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / South Korean Won
1 UZS0.10754 KRW
5 UZS0.53769 KRW
10 UZS1.07538 KRW
20 UZS2.15076 KRW
50 UZS5.37690 KRW
100 UZS10.75380 KRW
250 UZS26.88450 KRW
500 UZS53.76900 KRW
1000 UZS107.53800 KRW
2000 UZS215.07600 KRW
5000 UZS537.69000 KRW
10000 UZS1,075.38000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uzbekistan Som
1 KRW9.29901 UZS
5 KRW46.49505 UZS
10 KRW92.99010 UZS
20 KRW185.98020 UZS
50 KRW464.95050 UZS
100 KRW929.90100 UZS
250 KRW2,324.75250 UZS
500 KRW4,649.50500 UZS
1000 KRW9,299.01000 UZS
2000 KRW18,598.02000 UZS
5000 KRW46,495.05000 UZS
10000 KRW92,990.10000 UZS
20000 KRW185,980.20000 UZS
30000 KRW278,970.30000 UZS
40000 KRW371,960.40000 UZS
50000 KRW464,950.50000 UZS