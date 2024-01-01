1 thousand Uruguayan pesos to Tanzanian shillings

Convert UYU to TZS at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = tzs65.40 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
UYU to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TZS
1 UYU to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.862467.5108
Low64.644064.4438
Average65.401666.2732
Change1.17%-1.65%
1 UYU to TZS stats

The performance of UYU to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.8624 and a 30 day low of 64.6440. This means the 30 day average was 65.4016. The change for UYU to TZS was 1.17.

The performance of UYU to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.5108 and a 90 day low of 64.4438. This means the 90 day average was 66.2732. The change for UYU to TZS was -1.65.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8344851.0827591.0511.499831.631020.937321.4662
1 GBP1.1983411.2975109.111.79731.954511.1232125.7237
1 USD0.923550.770713184.09241.38521.506360.8656519.8256
1 INR0.01098290.009165070.011891710.01647240.01791320.0102940.23576

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UYU65.40120 TZS
5 UYU327.00600 TZS
10 UYU654.01200 TZS
20 UYU1308.02400 TZS
50 UYU3270.06000 TZS
100 UYU6540.12000 TZS
250 UYU16350.30000 TZS
500 UYU32700.60000 TZS
1000 UYU65401.20000 TZS
2000 UYU130802.40000 TZS
5000 UYU327006.00000 TZS
10000 UYU654012.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 TZS0.01529 UYU
5 TZS0.07645 UYU
10 TZS0.15290 UYU
20 TZS0.30580 UYU
50 TZS0.76451 UYU
100 TZS1.52902 UYU
250 TZS3.82255 UYU
500 TZS7.64510 UYU
1000 TZS15.29020 UYU
2000 TZS30.58040 UYU
5000 TZS76.45100 UYU
10000 TZS152.90200 UYU