Uruguayan peso to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Tanzanian shillings is currently 65.401 today, reflecting a -0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.112% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 65.855 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 64.960 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.589% increase in value.