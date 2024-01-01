500 Ugandan shillings to New Taiwan dollars

Convert UGX to TWD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = NT$0.008755 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TWD
1 UGX to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00880.0088
Low0.00860.0086
Average0.00870.0087
Change1.16%-0.57%
1 UGX to TWD stats

The performance of UGX to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0088 and a 30 day low of 0.0086. This means the 30 day average was 0.0087. The change for UGX to TWD was 1.16.

The performance of UGX to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0088 and a 90 day low of 0.0086. This means the 90 day average was 0.0087. The change for UGX to TWD was -0.57.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UGX0.00876 TWD
5 UGX0.04378 TWD
10 UGX0.08755 TWD
20 UGX0.17510 TWD
50 UGX0.43776 TWD
100 UGX0.87552 TWD
250 UGX2.18880 TWD
500 UGX4.37760 TWD
1000 UGX8.75520 TWD
2000 UGX17.51040 TWD
5000 UGX43.77600 TWD
10000 UGX87.55200 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 TWD114.21800 UGX
5 TWD571.09000 UGX
10 TWD1142.18000 UGX
20 TWD2284.36000 UGX
50 TWD5710.90000 UGX
100 TWD11421.80000 UGX
250 TWD28554.50000 UGX
500 TWD57109.00000 UGX
1000 TWD114218.00000 UGX
2000 TWD228436.00000 UGX
5000 TWD571090.00000 UGX
10000 TWD1142180.00000 UGX