2,000 Ugandan shillings to Salvadoran colóns

Convert UGX to SVC at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₡0.002388 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SVC
1 UGX to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00240.0023
Average0.00240.0024
Change0.95%1.76%
1 UGX to SVC stats

The performance of UGX to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0024. The change for UGX to SVC was 0.95.

The performance of UGX to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0024. The change for UGX to SVC was 1.76.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Salvadoran Colón
1 UGX0.00239 SVC
5 UGX0.01194 SVC
10 UGX0.02388 SVC
20 UGX0.04776 SVC
50 UGX0.11940 SVC
100 UGX0.23881 SVC
250 UGX0.59702 SVC
500 UGX1.19404 SVC
1000 UGX2.38807 SVC
2000 UGX4.77614 SVC
5000 UGX11.94035 SVC
10000 UGX23.88070 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ugandan Shilling
1 SVC418.74900 UGX
5 SVC2,093.74500 UGX
10 SVC4,187.49000 UGX
20 SVC8,374.98000 UGX
50 SVC20,937.45000 UGX
100 SVC41,874.90000 UGX
250 SVC104,687.25000 UGX
500 SVC209,374.50000 UGX
1000 SVC418,749.00000 UGX
2000 SVC837,498.00000 UGX
5000 SVC2,093,745.00000 UGX
10000 SVC4,187,490.00000 UGX