Ush1.000 UGX = zł0.001095 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
UGX to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 UGX to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00110.0011
Change6.58%3.73%
1 UGX to PLN stats

The performance of UGX to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for UGX to PLN was 6.58.

The performance of UGX to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for UGX to PLN was 3.73.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0711,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8021,135.260.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83490.9811,850.961.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7331,296.621.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Polish Zloty
1 UGX0.00110 PLN
5 UGX0.00548 PLN
10 UGX0.01095 PLN
20 UGX0.02191 PLN
50 UGX0.05477 PLN
100 UGX0.10954 PLN
250 UGX0.27386 PLN
500 UGX0.54772 PLN
1000 UGX1.09543 PLN
2000 UGX2.19086 PLN
5000 UGX5.47715 PLN
10000 UGX10.95430 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ugandan Shilling
1 PLN912.88600 UGX
5 PLN4,564.43000 UGX
10 PLN9,128.86000 UGX
20 PLN18,257.72000 UGX
50 PLN45,644.30000 UGX
100 PLN91,288.60000 UGX
250 PLN228,221.50000 UGX
500 PLN456,443.00000 UGX
1000 PLN912,886.00000 UGX
2000 PLN1,825,772.00000 UGX
5000 PLN4,564,430.00000 UGX
10000 PLN9,128,860.00000 UGX