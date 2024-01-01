250 Ugandan shillings to Mozambican meticals

Convert UGX to MZN at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = MT0.01743 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
UGX to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MZN
1 UGX to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01740.0174
Low0.01720.0171
Average0.01740.0172
Change1.00%1.83%
1 UGX to MZN stats

The performance of UGX to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0174 and a 30 day low of 0.0172. This means the 30 day average was 0.0174. The change for UGX to MZN was 1.00.

The performance of UGX to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0174 and a 90 day low of 0.0171. This means the 90 day average was 0.0172. The change for UGX to MZN was 1.83.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 UGX0.01743 MZN
5 UGX0.08717 MZN
10 UGX0.17435 MZN
20 UGX0.34869 MZN
50 UGX0.87174 MZN
100 UGX1.74347 MZN
250 UGX4.35868 MZN
500 UGX8.71735 MZN
1000 UGX17.43470 MZN
2000 UGX34.86940 MZN
5000 UGX87.17350 MZN
10000 UGX174.34700 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ugandan Shilling
1 MZN57.35690 UGX
5 MZN286.78450 UGX
10 MZN573.56900 UGX
20 MZN1,147.13800 UGX
50 MZN2,867.84500 UGX
100 MZN5,735.69000 UGX
250 MZN14,339.22500 UGX
500 MZN28,678.45000 UGX
1000 MZN57,356.90000 UGX
2000 MZN114,713.80000 UGX
5000 MZN286,784.50000 UGX
10000 MZN573,569.00000 UGX