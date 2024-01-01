Ugandan shillings to Malawian kwachas today

Convert UGX to MWK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = MK0.4733 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MWK
1 UGX to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47340.4734
Low0.46890.4640
Average0.47210.4681
Change0.93%2.00%
1 UGX to MWK stats

The performance of UGX to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4734 and a 30 day low of 0.4689. This means the 30 day average was 0.4721. The change for UGX to MWK was 0.93.

The performance of UGX to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4734 and a 90 day low of 0.4640. This means the 90 day average was 0.4681. The change for UGX to MWK was 2.00.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0751,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8381,135.940.92
1 EUR1.0831.6311.4280.83491.0151,851.561.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7581,297.061.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malawian Kwacha
1 UGX0.47327 MWK
5 UGX2.36637 MWK
10 UGX4.73274 MWK
20 UGX9.46548 MWK
50 UGX23.66370 MWK
100 UGX47.32740 MWK
250 UGX118.31850 MWK
500 UGX236.63700 MWK
1000 UGX473.27400 MWK
2000 UGX946.54800 MWK
5000 UGX2,366.37000 MWK
10000 UGX4,732.74000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ugandan Shilling
1 MWK2.11294 UGX
5 MWK10.56470 UGX
10 MWK21.12940 UGX
20 MWK42.25880 UGX
50 MWK105.64700 UGX
100 MWK211.29400 UGX
250 MWK528.23500 UGX
500 MWK1,056.47000 UGX
1000 MWK2,112.94000 UGX
2000 MWK4,225.88000 UGX
5000 MWK10,564.70000 UGX
10000 MWK21,129.40000 UGX