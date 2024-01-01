1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Gambian dalasis

Convert UGX to GMD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = D0.01902 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GMD
1 UGX to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01920.0192
Low0.01880.0183
Average0.01900.0188
Change0.66%3.46%
1 UGX to GMD stats

The performance of UGX to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0192 and a 30 day low of 0.0188. This means the 30 day average was 0.0190. The change for UGX to GMD was 0.66.

The performance of UGX to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0192 and a 90 day low of 0.0183. This means the 90 day average was 0.0188. The change for UGX to GMD was 3.46.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 UGX0.01902 GMD
5 UGX0.09508 GMD
10 UGX0.19016 GMD
20 UGX0.38032 GMD
50 UGX0.95080 GMD
100 UGX1.90160 GMD
250 UGX4.75400 GMD
500 UGX9.50800 GMD
1000 UGX19.01600 GMD
2000 UGX38.03200 GMD
5000 UGX95.08000 GMD
10000 UGX190.16000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GMD52.58720 UGX
5 GMD262.93600 UGX
10 GMD525.87200 UGX
20 GMD1,051.74400 UGX
50 GMD2,629.36000 UGX
100 GMD5,258.72000 UGX
250 GMD13,146.80000 UGX
500 GMD26,293.60000 UGX
1000 GMD52,587.20000 UGX
2000 GMD105,174.40000 UGX
5000 GMD262,936.00000 UGX
10000 GMD525,872.00000 UGX