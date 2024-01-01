Convert GMD to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 Gambian dalasis to Ugandan shillings

10 gmd
546 ugx

D1.000 GMD = Ush54.56 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5921.4661.6110.95819.243
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8891.7331.9041.13222.743
1 USD0.9310.788183.4431.3651.50.89217.922
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GMD54.56080 UGX
5 GMD272.80400 UGX
10 GMD545.60800 UGX
20 GMD1,091.21600 UGX
50 GMD2,728.04000 UGX
100 GMD5,456.08000 UGX
250 GMD13,640.20000 UGX
500 GMD27,280.40000 UGX
1000 GMD54,560.80000 UGX
2000 GMD109,121.60000 UGX
5000 GMD272,804.00000 UGX
10000 GMD545,608.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 UGX0.01833 GMD
5 UGX0.09164 GMD
10 UGX0.18328 GMD
20 UGX0.36656 GMD
50 UGX0.91641 GMD
100 UGX1.83282 GMD
250 UGX4.58205 GMD
500 UGX9.16410 GMD
1000 UGX18.32820 GMD
2000 UGX36.65640 GMD
5000 UGX91.64100 GMD
10000 UGX183.28200 GMD