Ukrainian hryvnia to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.057 today, reflecting a 1.393% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.768% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.058 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.056 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 1.327% increase in value.