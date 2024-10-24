Ukrainian hryvnia to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Saudi riyals is currently 0.092 today, reflecting a 0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.092 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.092 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -0.017% decrease in value.