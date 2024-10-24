Ukrainian hryvnia to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Mongolian tugriks is currently 82.659 today, reflecting a -0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 82.875 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 82.656 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -0.133% decrease in value.