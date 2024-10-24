Ukrainian hryvnia to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Lebanese pounds is currently 2,182.930 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 2,185.310 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 2,182.530 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.109% decrease in value.