Ukrainian hryvnia to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to South Korean wons is currently 33.692 today, reflecting a -0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.695% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 33.791 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 33.357 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.