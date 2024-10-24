Ukrainian hryvnia to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Haitian gourdes is currently 3.195 today, reflecting a -0.281% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.281% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 3.206 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 3.195 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.320% increase in value.