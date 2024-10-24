Ukrainian hryvnia to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Gambian dalasis is currently 1.699 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 1.718 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 1.695 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.640% decrease in value.