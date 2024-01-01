1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Costa Rican colóns
Convert UAH to CRC at the real exchange rate
UAH to CRC conversion chart
1 UAH = 12.56680 CRC
0
|1 UAH to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.7195
|13.0177
|Low
|12.5415
|12.5158
|Average
|12.6099
|12.7037
|Change
|-0.14%
|-2.59%
|View full history
1 UAH to CRC stats
The performance of UAH to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7195 and a 30 day low of 12.5415. This means the 30 day average was 12.6099. The change for UAH to CRC was -0.14.
The performance of UAH to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.0177 and a 90 day low of 12.5158. This means the 90 day average was 12.7037. The change for UAH to CRC was -2.59.
|Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Costa Rican Colón
|1 UAH
|12.56680 CRC
|5 UAH
|62.83400 CRC
|10 UAH
|125.66800 CRC
|20 UAH
|251.33600 CRC
|50 UAH
|628.34000 CRC
|100 UAH
|1,256.68000 CRC
|250 UAH
|3,141.70000 CRC
|500 UAH
|6,283.40000 CRC
|1000 UAH
|12,566.80000 CRC
|2000 UAH
|25,133.60000 CRC
|5000 UAH
|62,834.00000 CRC
|10000 UAH
|125,668.00000 CRC