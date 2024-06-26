Convert SEK to COP at the real exchange rate

500 Swedish kronor to Colombian pesos

500 sek
196,612 cop

kr1.000 SEK = $393.2 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9360.7926.98410.68283.5861.374.041
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40889.2691.4644.316
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81413.482105.4981.735.1
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.52911.9690.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Colombian Peso
1 SEK393.22400 COP
5 SEK1,966.12000 COP
10 SEK3,932.24000 COP
20 SEK7,864.48000 COP
50 SEK19,661.20000 COP
100 SEK39,322.40000 COP
250 SEK98,306.00000 COP
500 SEK196,612.00000 COP
1000 SEK393,224.00000 COP
2000 SEK786,448.00000 COP
5000 SEK1,966,120.00000 COP
10000 SEK3,932,240.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swedish Krona
1 COP0.00254 SEK
5 COP0.01272 SEK
10 COP0.02543 SEK
20 COP0.05086 SEK
50 COP0.12715 SEK
100 COP0.25431 SEK
250 COP0.63577 SEK
500 COP1.27154 SEK
1000 COP2.54308 SEK
2000 COP5.08616 SEK
5000 COP12.71540 SEK
10000 COP25.43080 SEK