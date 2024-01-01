10 Swedish kronor to Albanian leks

Convert SEK to ALL at the real exchange rate

10 sek
88.75 all

kr1.000 SEK = Lek8.875 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9370.7936.98610.68683.5741.3714.044
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40989.2281.4634.317
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81413.483105.4491.7295.102
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9630.1960.579

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Albanian Lek
1 SEK8.87531 ALL
5 SEK44.37655 ALL
10 SEK88.75310 ALL
20 SEK177.50620 ALL
50 SEK443.76550 ALL
100 SEK887.53100 ALL
250 SEK2,218.82750 ALL
500 SEK4,437.65500 ALL
1000 SEK8,875.31000 ALL
2000 SEK17,750.62000 ALL
5000 SEK44,376.55000 ALL
10000 SEK88,753.10000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swedish Krona
1 ALL0.11267 SEK
5 ALL0.56336 SEK
10 ALL1.12672 SEK
20 ALL2.25344 SEK
50 ALL5.63360 SEK
100 ALL11.26720 SEK
250 ALL28.16800 SEK
500 ALL56.33600 SEK
1000 ALL112.67200 SEK
2000 ALL225.34400 SEK
5000 ALL563.36000 SEK
10000 ALL1,126.72000 SEK