Convert SBD to VND at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Solomon Islands dollars to Vietnamese dongs

1,000 sbd
3,084,720 vnd

SI$1.000 SBD = ₫3,085 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2811.4641.6070.95919.506
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5341.731.8991.13323.057
1 USD0.9360.792183.5651.371.5040.89718.257
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 SBD3,084.72000 VND
5 SBD15,423.60000 VND
10 SBD30,847.20000 VND
20 SBD61,694.40000 VND
50 SBD154,236.00000 VND
100 SBD308,472.00000 VND
250 SBD771,180.00000 VND
500 SBD1,542,360.00000 VND
1000 SBD3,084,720.00000 VND
2000 SBD6,169,440.00000 VND
5000 SBD15,423,600.00000 VND
10000 SBD30,847,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Solomon Islands Dollar
1000 VND0.32418 SBD
2000 VND0.64836 SBD
5000 VND1.62089 SBD
10000 VND3.24178 SBD
20000 VND6.48356 SBD
50000 VND16.20890 SBD
100000 VND32.41780 SBD
200000 VND64.83560 SBD
500000 VND162.08900 SBD
1000000 VND324.17800 SBD
2000000 VND648.35600 SBD
5000000 VND1,620.89000 SBD