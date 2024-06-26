Solomon Islands dollar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 3,084.720 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 3,092.080 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 3,060.720 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.742% increase in value.