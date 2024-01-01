1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Solomon Islands dollars
Convert VND to SBD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to SBD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00032 SBD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to SBD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Low
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Average
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Change
|-2.98%
|-0.88%
|View full history
1 VND to SBD stats
The performance of VND to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to SBD was -2.98.
The performance of VND to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to SBD was -0.88.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Solomon Islands dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Solomon Islands Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.32258 SBD
|2000 VND
|0.64515 SBD
|5000 VND
|1.61288 SBD
|10000 VND
|3.22576 SBD
|20000 VND
|6.45152 SBD
|50000 VND
|16.12880 SBD
|100000 VND
|32.25760 SBD
|200000 VND
|64.51520 SBD
|500000 VND
|161.28800 SBD
|1000000 VND
|322.57600 SBD
|2000000 VND
|645.15200 SBD
|5000000 VND
|1,612.88000 SBD
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SBD
|3,100.05000 VND
|5 SBD
|15,500.25000 VND
|10 SBD
|31,000.50000 VND
|20 SBD
|62,001.00000 VND
|50 SBD
|155,002.50000 VND
|100 SBD
|310,005.00000 VND
|250 SBD
|775,012.50000 VND
|500 SBD
|1,550,025.00000 VND
|1000 SBD
|3,100,050.00000 VND
|2000 SBD
|6,200,100.00000 VND
|5000 SBD
|15,500,250.00000 VND
|10000 SBD
|31,000,500.00000 VND