Convert SBD to TWD at the real exchange rate

Solomon Islands dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 sbd
3,945.67 twd

SI$1.000 SBD = NT$3.946 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2721.4631.6060.95919.478
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5221.731.8991.13323.023
1 USD0.9360.792183.5721.371.5040.89818.234
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SBD3.94567 TWD
5 SBD19.72835 TWD
10 SBD39.45670 TWD
20 SBD78.91340 TWD
50 SBD197.28350 TWD
100 SBD394.56700 TWD
250 SBD986.41750 TWD
500 SBD1,972.83500 TWD
1000 SBD3,945.67000 TWD
2000 SBD7,891.34000 TWD
5000 SBD19,728.35000 TWD
10000 SBD39,456.70000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TWD0.25344 SBD
5 TWD1.26721 SBD
10 TWD2.53442 SBD
20 TWD5.06884 SBD
50 TWD12.67210 SBD
100 TWD25.34420 SBD
250 TWD63.36050 SBD
500 TWD126.72100 SBD
1000 TWD253.44200 SBD
2000 TWD506.88400 SBD
5000 TWD1,267.21000 SBD
10000 TWD2,534.42000 SBD