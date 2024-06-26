Rwandan franc to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -2.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.991% decrease in value.