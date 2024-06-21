르완다 프랑 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -1.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.070% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 1.085% increase in value.