Rwandan franc to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a -0.388% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.171% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.014 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.774% decrease in value.