르완다 프랑 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.014 today, reflecting a -1.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.578% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.014 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.014 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.568% decrease in value.