Rwandan franc to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Serbian dinars is currently 0.083 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.281% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.084 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.083 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.359% decrease in value.