Serbian dinar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Rwandan francs is currently 11.996 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.202% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 12.036 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 11.947 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.361% increase in value.