Rwandan franc to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 5.723 today, reflecting a -0.332% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.563% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 5.765 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 5.723 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.