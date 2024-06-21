르완다 프랑 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 5.747 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 5.766 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 5.743 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.184% increase in value.