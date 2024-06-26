Rwandan franc to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Lebanese pounds is currently 67.977 today, reflecting a -0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.700% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 68.463 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 67.977 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.