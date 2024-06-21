르완다 프랑 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 르완다 프랑 레바논 파운드 is currently 68.342 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 르완다 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.204% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 르완다 프랑 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 68.599 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 68.319 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.