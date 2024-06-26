Serbian dinar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Serbian dinar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 206.083 today, reflecting a -0.418% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Serbian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.135% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Serbian dinar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 207.909 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 204.965 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.073% increase in value.