세르비아 디나르 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세르비아 디나르 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 205.950 today, reflecting a -0.810% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세르비아 디나르 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.877% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세르비아 디나르 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 207.783 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 204.965 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.073% increase in value.