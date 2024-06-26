Romanian leu to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to CFP francs is currently 23.902 today, reflecting a -0.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 24.069 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 23.805 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.873% decrease in value.