Romanian leu to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Samoan talas is currently 0.583 today, reflecting a -0.471% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.644% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.589 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.581 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.