Romanian leu to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Tajikistani somonis is currently 2.301 today, reflecting a -0.264% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.638% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 2.343 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.301 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -1.152% decrease in value.