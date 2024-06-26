Romanian leu to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Surinamese dollars is currently 6.660 today, reflecting a -0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -1.667% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6.784 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 6.621 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.926% decrease in value.