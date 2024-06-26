Romanian leu to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 1.776 today, reflecting a -0.233% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.380% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.793 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.772 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.795% decrease in value.