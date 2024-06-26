Romanian leu to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Rwandan francs is currently 282.091 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.182% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 283.131 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 280.859 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.