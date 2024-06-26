Romanian leu to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 1,619.500 today, reflecting a -0.359% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.188% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 1,626.760 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1,614.720 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.