Romanian leu to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Mexican pesos is currently 3.887 today, reflecting a 0.497% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -2.158% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3.983 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 3.860 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.814% increase in value.