Romanian leu to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Malawian kwachas is currently 371.137 today, reflecting a -0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.366% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 374.139 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 370.814 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.