Romanian leu to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Mongolian tugriks is currently 728.239 today, reflecting a -0.396% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.421% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 732.504 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 725.630 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.409% decrease in value.