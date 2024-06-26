Romanian leu to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Myanmar kyats is currently 451.745 today, reflecting a -0.377% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.320% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 454.296 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 450.802 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.293% decrease in value.