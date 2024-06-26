Romanian leu to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Moldovan leus is currently 3.848 today, reflecting a -0.501% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.191% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 3.867 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 3.818 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.772% decrease in value.