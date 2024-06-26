Romanian leu to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 99.677 today, reflecting a -1.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.450% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 100.854 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 98.970 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.685% increase in value.